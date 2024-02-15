Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of HE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 2,704,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 240.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

