Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIA. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 953,894 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,965,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1,322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,035 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,369,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,725,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HAIA remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

