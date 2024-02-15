Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,137. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

