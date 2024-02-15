Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.50

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 103550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.81).

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £308.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.