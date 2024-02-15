Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.92

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.92 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 143.77 ($1.82). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 86,970 shares.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.58. The company has a market capitalization of £308.26 million, a PE ratio of 632.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

