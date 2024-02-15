Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.41

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.41 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($1.93). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 214,190 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £265.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,545.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.55.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.58. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11,000.00%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

