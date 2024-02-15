Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herc by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Herc by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

