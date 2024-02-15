HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

HI (HI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $294,278.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,788.49 or 0.99793922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00180276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060089 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $308,330.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

