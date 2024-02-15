Highwoods Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.
Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HIW
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.