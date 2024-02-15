Highwoods Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIW

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.