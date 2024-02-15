HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Issues Earnings Results

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 19.9 %

HIVE opened at $4.34 on Thursday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

