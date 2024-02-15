Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Up 41.1% in January

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 143,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HOV traded up $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $168.10. 69,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.03 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
