Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 725,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

