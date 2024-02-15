Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %
Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 725,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Howmet Aerospace
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.