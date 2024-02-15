Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $61,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.