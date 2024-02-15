HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,503.04

Shares of HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,503.04 ($94.76) and traded as low as GBX 7,373 ($93.12). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 7,390 ($93.33), with a volume of 5,966 shares changing hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,590.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,502.51.

