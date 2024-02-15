Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE HPP traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 803.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 933,440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

