Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

