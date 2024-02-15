Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,251. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

