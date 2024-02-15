Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $14.81. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 21,803 shares traded.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 2.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
