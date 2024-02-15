Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.96

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.52. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 6,059 shares changing hands.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

