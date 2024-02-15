IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICCM remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 158,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,730. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.77. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

