IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
NASDAQ:ICCM remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 158,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,730. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.77. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
