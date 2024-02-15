ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.24

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. ICON has a market capitalization of $231.82 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 979,724,014 coins and its circulating supply is 979,724,013 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 979,712,638.0838784 with 979,712,553.7710924 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23107911 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $6,220,311.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

