Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,654,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the previous session’s volume of 896,165 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICVX. William Blair lowered Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Icosavax

Icosavax Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,483,865.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,865.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,744. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Icosavax by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Icosavax by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.