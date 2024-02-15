IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46.
IDACORP Stock Performance
NYSE:IDA traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 506,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,258. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of IDACORP
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
