IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 506,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,258. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

