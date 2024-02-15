IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.43

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and traded as high as $26.57. IGM Financial shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands.

IGM Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.4079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

