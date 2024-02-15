Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,470,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,503,014 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.61% of Illumina worth $1,437,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.07. 1,468,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,480. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $136.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

