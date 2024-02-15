ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.21

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 349206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 1.34.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
