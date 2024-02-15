Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.