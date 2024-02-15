Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 88,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5,968.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.47.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

