Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,704 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,102,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,192,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 657,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

