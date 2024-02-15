InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY24 guidance to $2.53-2.57 EPS.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 492,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,953 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.