Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 21,342 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $331,868.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,641,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,677,284.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BCAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 188,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

