Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells 4,139 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50.

On Friday, December 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95.

On Friday, November 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $458,975.40.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.