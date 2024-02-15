Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells 3,694 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Plexus Price Performance
Shares of PLXS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.