Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells 3,694 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

