Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells 699 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $24,430.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,531.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock remained flat at $35.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 369,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

