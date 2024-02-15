Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.74. 731,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.