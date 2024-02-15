Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.34

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.34 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 37.30 ($0.47). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 37.30 ($0.47), with a volume of 8,788 shares trading hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

