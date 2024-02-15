Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.01-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.735-1.770 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

ITGR traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 1,018,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.