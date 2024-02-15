Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.66

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 124323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,321.00 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

