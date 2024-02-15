Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 362,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 259,696 shares.The stock last traded at $22.94 and had previously closed at $22.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
