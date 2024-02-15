Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 362,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 259,696 shares.The stock last traded at $22.94 and had previously closed at $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.