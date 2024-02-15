Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.29

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 72313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 969,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 838,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

