Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.29

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 72313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 389.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 969,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 838,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.