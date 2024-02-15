Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.29

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 72313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
