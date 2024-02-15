Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0391 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.