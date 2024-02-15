Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 43.0% in January

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.25.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,519,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,716,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 134,297 shares of company stock worth $1,330,841.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 60.6% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.