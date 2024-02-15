Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $434.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,313,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,748,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.42. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

