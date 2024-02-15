Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.55. 3,506,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.