Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $43,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

