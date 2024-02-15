Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 477,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 331,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 264,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

