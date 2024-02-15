Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:IIM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.55.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.