IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85.
IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
