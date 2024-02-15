IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.950-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.95-11.25 EPS.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.13. 1,373,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,557. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $243.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

