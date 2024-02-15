iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,385,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.30. 49,542,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,445,691. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

