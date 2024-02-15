iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.00% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $497,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 38,975,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,992,723. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

